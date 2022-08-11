Dorothy Mae Hajek
KINGSVILLE — Dorothy Mae Hajek was born on October 15, 1927, in Praha, Texas to Louis and Adella Novak Dostalik. She was a housewife, mother, and babysitter. She was a member at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Kingsville, Tx.
In her early life she went to a Catholic school in Moulton, Tx. Eventually moved to Yoakum, Tx. Worked at TexTan Leather till they closed, then went to work at Yoakum Creamery.
On June 29, 1948, Dorothy married Daniel Hajek, they had four children. When she got married to Dan they moved to Bishop, Texas and Dan worked at Celanese. From Bishop they moved to Kingsville. They lived at 1106 Caesar for over 25 years, then moved to present address and have lived there for 45 years. Dorothy and Dan took many trips after Dan’s retirement. They visited every state but Hawaii and Alaska. They really enjoyed themselves.
After Dan passed, her new companion became a dog named Rascal and a rascal he was. He was the greatest friend and protector. She loved him like a kid. Dorothy loved her plants and working in her flower beds. She could name each one. She would stay outside all day and into the night. Walking was her exercise. She walked everywhere after Dan passed; she never drove a car so her 2 legs took her everywhere she wanted to go.
When all her kids left home, she babysat in people’s homes with their kids and in church nurseries. Even after they grew up, she still stayed in contact with them and them with her.
She loved her children and loved each one for who they were.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan Hajek; son, Leonard (Gracie) Hajek; and sister; Gladys Dostalik.
Among those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth (Cindy) Hajek, Cynthia (Jackie) Reynolds, and Vernon (Kathy) Hajek; siblings; Erwin Dostalik of Houston, Tx, Bertha Douglass of Colleyville, Tx, and Loreen Herman of Victoria, Tx; grandchildren; Charlene Henley, Clayton Knellinger, Louis Hajek, Lance Hajek, Camille Ahern, Michelle Durham, Amanda Elkins, Natalie Clark, Alexandra Hajek; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be at 9:00 AM on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church with a holy rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.
