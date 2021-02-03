Bernadette Clare
Wagner Harper
Dorothy truly lived a Catholic Christian life, learning and sharing her faith. Together with Linard on May 2, 1971 at Mission San Jose, she made her profession as a Lay Franciscan realizing that her life “may be the only Bible some of our neighbors will ever see”. Her faith journey continued beside her husband who was ordained a Deacon in the First Diaconate Class of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
She is survived by: her loving husband Deacon Linard Ray Harper; their seven children, Cheryl Harper Flores (Oscar), Anthony Harper (Joyce), L. Scott Harper (Shelly), Michelle Harper, Tommy Harper (Angela), Renae Harper, Chris Harper (Jennifer); twenty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jeanette Tovar (Ernest) and Gayle Pechacek (David) and her nieces.
Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, 2/3/21 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home Texas at 2:00 pm. Visitation will start at 11:30 am with Rosary at 1:15 pm. The services will be livestreamed on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/queenofpeacesweethome. Memorials can be given to Queen of Peace Building Fund (online memorial at qpcatholicchurch.com), St. Joseph School Endowment Fund or Hospice of South Texas.
