Dorothy Marie Neely
VICTORIA — Dorothy Marie Neely went to be with the Lord February 11, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born August 18, 1932 in Westhoff, Texas to the late Arnold and Lydia Targac Leonhardt.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm with visitation starting at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Monroe Neely and son-in-law Charles Balfanz.
She is survived by her children Glinda Balfanz, Sandra Kelly (Brad) and Debbie Neely; grandchildren Christopher Balfanz (Christine), Amy Gutierrez (Ricky), Dustin Balfanz (Amanda), Kyndra Milbrath (Bruce) and Westley Kelly (Ashton) and 12 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her flowers and her animals. Enjoyed spending time with her family and reading her newspaper with her favorite cup of coffee. Her neighbors meant the world to her. Dorothy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years and she worked at Halepaskas sweet shop for over 20 years.
