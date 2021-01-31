Dorothy Marie Turner
VICTORIA — Dorothy A. Turner, 98, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021 in Victoria, Texas.
Dorothy was born April 24, 1922 in Monticello, Iowa to Abraham Allamand and Mary Louise Allamand.
During World War II, Dorothy served in the Women’s Army Corps and attained the rank of Corporal. While in the service Dorothy met and married Hugh Turner who was in the Army Air Corps. After being discharged from the service, the couple moved to Victoria, Texas, Hugh’s hometown, to start a family.
She is survived by her children, Hugh Albert Turner Jr. (Pat), Marie T. Jones, William N. Turner Sr. (Michele Gangnes); and Grandchildren, Teresa Myers, Robert Jones (Bethany), Suzanne Turner (Joe Olivares], William N. Turner Jr. (Lynde) and Emily Roegner (Erick); and nine great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh A. Turner, Sr., daughter, Virginia Turner and son-in-law Gene Jones.
She was a very gentle and loving Mother and will be missed greatly.
Special thanks to the staff at Twin Pines Nursing Home, Post Acute Medical North and Harbor Hospice for their excellent care.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.