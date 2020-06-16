DOROTHY LAVERNE PAWKETT SUBLIME - Dorothy LaVerne Pawkett, 92 of Sublime, Texas, was welcomed into the arms of Christ Sunday June 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Houston to the late Jessie Mae Galney Haynes and John Bradly Haynes on February 11, 1928. Dorothy was a devout Catholic, beloved mother, accomplished vocalist and talented seamstress. She moved to Sublime in 1974 and worked for Lavaca County as secretary to the DPS Troopers from 1985 till she retired in 2004 at the age of 76. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one grandchild. She is survived by two sons, E.W. (Rusty) Pawkett, Jr. of Pasadena, James Patrick Pawkett of Sheridan, and two daughters, Kathleen and Jack Johnson of Alvin and Patricia (Penny) and Randy Kristek of Hallettsville. She was "Gobbie" to 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Dorothy encouraged organ donation and was registered with the Willed Body program through UTMB- Galveston for nearly 20 years. The family has honored this wish and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Hospice of South Texas: The Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, Victoria Adopt-a-Pet or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
