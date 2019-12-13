Pilzner, Dorothy

DOROTHY RUTH HAGENS PILZNER VICTORIA - Dorothy Ruth Hagens Pilzner was born October 16, 1925 in Yoakum, TX to George August Hagens and Hulda Menke Hagens. She passed away December 7, 2019. She was a charter member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed sewing and making small throw quilts to give away to those in need, as well as reading and gardening. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Barbara Ann Langhoff of Cuero, and Janet Carol Low and husband Steve of La Porte; son, Rodney Wayne Pilzner of Humble; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents; a sister and a brother. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am in the Church Chapel with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Burial will be held at 3:30 pm, Memory Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pall bearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX, 77901. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

