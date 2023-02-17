Dorothy Roden
VICTORIA — Dorothy Roden, 91, of Victoria, passed away February 14, 2023. She was born, April 22, 1931, in Jennings, La. to Whitney J. & Ruby Jeanne (Freyou) Begnaud. She was a legal secretary for Art Lapham, Dorris and Edwards, Fly, Cory, Moeller and Stevenson, Kilgore, Cole and Garrett and Scott- Robbins law firms. She was also a public stenographer. She married W.R. “Ray” Roden, on June 24, 1949, in Houston.
Dorothy is survived by: son Alan (Michelle) Roden of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Alicia Cox & Cheryl Roden of Victoria; grandson Aly Roden; granddaughter Madeline (Jeff) Delaney; great grandson Wyatt Cox; sister-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by; her parents, husband, brothers Lee, Gerald & James Begnaud, and granddaughter Natalie Cox.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Kubena Funeral Home; with Visitation starting at 10 am. Officiant: Rev. Mike Tollett. Memorials: donor’s choice. Burial: Hallettsville City Cemetery, with Rev. Robert Pullin officiating.
