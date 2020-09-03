Dorothy Seggern Albrecht
GOLIAD — Dorothy Seggern Albrecht, 87, of Goliad passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born March 22, 1933 to Annie and John Seggern and grew up in the Taylor area.
Dorothy graduated from Texas Lutheran College and later from University of Texas with a Masters in Education. She then made a career as a teacher, mostly in the Port Lavaca area. She always taught at the schools her children were attending, so she could be a mother at the same time.
Dorothy married Emmett Albrecht on September 7, 1958, so they were just days away from their 62nd wedding anniversary. They always enjoyed dancing and attending all the Country Opry shows. Dorothy also enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and taking care of her family. She was an avid reader and saved everything, so she could share articles with others. She also was active in numerous clubs and organizations including Garden Club, Republican Women, Texas German Society and her church.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Emmett Albrecht; children, Cathy (Eddie) Vaughan and Mark (Karen) Albrecht; grandchildren; Blake Moore, Laura (Brian) Brooks and Kevin Albrecht; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Harper Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Roy and Wallace Seggern.
Visitation services will be held for all her friends and family from 1:00PM to 3:00PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, followed by a private family service. Graveside services will take place at 4:30PM at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery in Weesatche. All friends and family are invited to attend the graveside and participate in your cars by radio service on Station FM 87.9.
Dorothy’s pallbearers will be Blake Moore, Mark Albrecht, Greg Albrecht, Eric Albrecht, Kevin Albrecht, Connor Albrecht, Austin Albrecht and Brandon Albrecht.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her personal caregivers, Liz Solis and Gloria Howard, who brought her great joy and love in the final chapter of her life.
