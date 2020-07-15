DOROTHY JEAN STUBBS CUERO - Dorothy Jean Stubbs, 97, of Cuero passed away July 8, 2020. She was born January 3, 1923 in Cuero to the late William and Lydia Casal. She married Carlton M. Stubbs on April 20, 1940 in Wharton. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and cross stitch. She is survived by her sons, Finley Timm Stubbs of Albuquerque, NM and Randy Carl Stubbs of Houston; grandchildren, Shannon Diane Zanelli of Albuquerque, NM, Christopher Keith Stubbs of Seattle, WA, Chessa Laura Rapp of Richmond, Dereck C. Stubbs of Fulshear, Alexandra E. Stubbs of Houston and Esther E. Stubbs of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Katherine Reiffert. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
