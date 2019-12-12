DOROTHY ANN THEDFORD VICTORIA - Dorothy Ann Thedford, 74, formerly of Lolita, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born to the late Roey and Thelma Thedford on April 24, 1945 in Lolita. Dorothy worked for several restaurants in the area. She is survived by her sister; Nadine Koch, of LaWard, brother; Donald Thedford of Lolita, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Fred Thedford, and sister Allie Jane Thedford Roberson. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:am to 10:am at The First Baptist Church in Lolita, funeral service will begin at 10:am with Reverend Gary Thedford and Reverend Scot Talbert officiating, interment will follow at Lolita Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
Online Poll
How much do you give to charity annually?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.