DOROTHY ANN THEDFORD VICTORIA - Dorothy Ann Thedford, 74, formerly of Lolita, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born to the late Roey and Thelma Thedford on April 24, 1945 in Lolita. Dorothy worked for several restaurants in the area. She is survived by her sister; Nadine Koch, of LaWard, brother; Donald Thedford of Lolita, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Fred Thedford, and sister Allie Jane Thedford Roberson. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:am to 10:am at The First Baptist Church in Lolita, funeral service will begin at 10:am with Reverend Gary Thedford and Reverend Scot Talbert officiating, interment will follow at Lolita Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.

