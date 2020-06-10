DOROTHY TREVILION YORKTOWN - After bravely persevering through years of health problems, Dorothy Parker Trevilion passed away surrounded by family on June 7, 2020. She was born September 8, 1937, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, to John & Vida Mae Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Thomas Harbin Trevilion III, sister Patsy Knieper, and brother-in-law John Trevilion. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas Harbin Trevilion Jr. (Tom), daughter & son-in-law, Jeanne & Bob Gary, son & daughter-in-law, John & Heather Trevilion, granddaughter & grandson-in-law, Parker (Gary) & Andrew Nelson, grandsons John Thomas and States Trevilion, and great-grandchildren Sofia, James and Emilia Nelson, sister & brother-in-law Sue & Ray Tucker, sister Lynn Butler, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Cooper & JoAnn Trevilion, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were like family. Visitation will be held at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas, on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. A graveside service and burial will be at Wintergreen Cemetery, Port Gibson, Mississippi, on Saturday, June 13, at 11 am. Further details and memories can be found online at www.masseyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.