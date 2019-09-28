DOROTHY DOTTIE WHITE HOUSTON - Forever Remembered, Forever Loved, our sister, Dorothy "Dottie" White peacefully entered into eternal rest September 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Her life will be celebrated Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 11 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10 AM. Both services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda, Houston, Texas 77004. in God's care she leaves her siblings, Riley White, Gloria Roberts, Allen White and JoAnn Jones and many other dear relatives and friends. Her parents, Riley B. White and Clarice White preceded her in death. Final arrangements entrusted to Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
