DOROTHY DELL WOLF CUERO - Dorothy Dell Wolf, 84, of Cuero completed her service here on earth and has gone home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born May 28, 1936 in Alpine to the late Hugh and Odell Darr. She married Walter Wolf on April 11, 1970 in Cuero. Playing the piano and singing were a large part of her life. She loved spending time with her family, friends and Bible study groups. She spent many years mentoring kids after school by putting on musical programs for the community. She is survived by son, Richard (Barbara) Gibson of Cuero; daughter, Sammie (Tommy) Shelton of Cuero; Brother, Gary (Gloria) Darr of Granbury; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Cody) Pickett of Victoria, Justin (Elaine) Kubicek of Victoria, Cody (Julie) Kubicek of Cuero, Zachary Gibson of Dodge City, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Celeste and Colton Kubicek and Kimber and Rylee Kubicek. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, 9 AM at Hillside Cemetery with Larry Cheeseman officiating. Honorary Pallbearers include Justin Kubicek, Cody Kubicek, Zachary Gibson, Cody Pickett, Mark Darr and Colton Kubicek. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or First Baptist Church of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
