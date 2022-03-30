DOUGLAS BROOKS
MOZINGO
YOAKUM — A strong and loving heart now beats free, without pain or sorrow.
On March 27, 2022, Douglas Brooks Mozingo transitioned to a higher plane peacefully at home in Yoakum, Texas, surrounded by loving family.
Born on November 10, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Rufus Mozingo and Martha Ellen Brooks Mozingo, Douglas graduated from Sam Houston High School and attended the University of Houston. In 1966, he married Barbra Ann Damon and together they had two daughters, Tammy Ann and Stacy Brooks. Douglas was a machinist by trade, one of the finest to ever grace the production floors of several oil tool companies. He honed his expertise at Bowen Oil Tools in Houston and later contributed his talents to Elder Oil Tools (now Baker Hughes) in Yorktown, Texas. In his leisure time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, playing baseball, board games (especially chess), gambling (particularly poker) and spending time with his family and friends.
Douglas leaves behind a legacy of love to be carried forth by his devoted daughter, Tammy (husband Todd) and beloved sister, Deborah Maddox (husband Jack). He is also survived by numerous cherished nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, his dear mother and father, his treasured sister Cheryl Marie Parker, and his precious infant daughter Stacy.
Visitation services to be held on Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home, 2602 South Houston Avenue, Humble Texas. Funeral services will take place on April 1, at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home, followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Marshall C. Bishop; Dr. Ashraf AbuSara; Dr. Apoor Patel; Donna Oldmixon, FNP-C; Dr. Juan Llompart; Dr. Haresh Kumar; Dr. Jasvinder Sidhu; Dr. Gary Reynolds; and any other professionals involved in dad’s care. The family is particuarly and deeply grateful for the compassionate angels at Hospice of South Texas.
For those desiring, please consider a contribution to Hospice of South Texas (361-572-4300) in lieu of flowers.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Beto (29)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.