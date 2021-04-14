Douglas Charles
Hewlett
VICTORIA — Douglas Charles Hewlett, 66, of Victoria was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born July 8, 1954 in Ann Arbor, MI to Charles Edward and Mary Jean Hewlett. He married Patsy Ann Hilton on August 7, 1976 at First Baptist Church of Victoria.
He is lovingly remembered by his parents, Charles and Mary Jean; wife, Patsy; son, Bradley; daughter, Allison; grandson, Devan; granddaughter, Ava; sister, Laura (Randy) Cook; brother, Joseph (Polanda) Hewlett; and nephews, Josiah and Jeremiah.
Douglas’ driving force in life was to help and care for others, whether that was providing medical aid to strangers in distress, organizing church camping trips, or taking in stray animals. In addition to working as a lab analyst for DuPont and Invista, he became a licensed paramedic who taught classes in first aid and safety at the plant and in the community. He was Patsy’s school helper, Bradley’s navigator, Allison’s safe place, Devan’s soccer supporter, and Ava’s protector.
A Memorial Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church of Victoria (Moody St. entrance) on Saturday, April 17 from 2:00 to 4:00pm. A family funeral service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to First Baptist Church of Victoria. They express their deepest gratitude to Yoakum Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Harbor Hospice for their tender care and compassion.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at wwwgracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
