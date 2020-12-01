Douglas Lee Kalmus
MIDWAY — Douglas Lee Kalmus passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on February 16, 1945 in Houston, TX to the late August and Annie Mae Clark Kalmus. He served his country in the United States Navy for 6 years and then became an Ironworker at Brown & Root for 32 years. He enjoyed 39 years with his wife Lola Toy Kalmus.
He is survived by his daughters Karla Coburn(Buckey) of Cleveland,TX , Paula Kochert Hinojosa(Bobby) of Nordheim, TX, Catherine Marie Kalmus of Manvel, TX ; His Brother George Kalmus of Alvin, TX ; 4 grandchildren,6 great grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Tina.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Brothers August Kalmus and Curtis Kalmus, Sister in Law Sandra Phillips Kalmus, nephews August Kalmus Jr., Michael Lee Kalmus Sr. and great nephew August “Peanut” Smiley.
Douglas was also a member of the American Legion, DVA and VFW
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Peace in Memory Gardens with graveside services immediately following at 1:00 p.m. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.