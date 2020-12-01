Douglas Lee Kalmus
MIDWAY — Douglas Lee Kalmus passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on February 16, 1945 in Houston, TX to the late August and Annie Mae Clark Kalmus. He served his country in the United States Navy for 6 years and then became an Ironworker at Brown & Root for 32 years. He enjoyed 39 years with his wife Lola Toy Kalmus.
He is survived by his daughters Karla Coburn(Buckey) of Cleveland,TX , Paula Kochert Hinojosa(Bobby) of Nordheim, TX, Catherine Marie Kalmus of Manvel, TX ; His Brother George Kalmus of Alvin, TX ; 4 grandchildren,6 great grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Tina.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Brothers August Kalmus and Curtis Kalmus, Sister in Law Sandra Phillips Kalmus, nephews August Kalmus Jr., Michael Lee Kalmus Sr. and great nephew August “Peanut” Smiley.
Douglas was also a member of the American Legion, DVA and VFW
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Peace in Memory Gardens with graveside services immediately following at 1:00 p.m. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

