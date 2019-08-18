DOUGLAS LEE SCHAEFER VICTORIA - Douglas Lee Schaefer, 84, passed away August 12, 2019. He was born March 4, 1935 in San Marcos to the late Henry and Gladys Arthur Schaefer. Doug served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He retired from Union Carbide/Dow Chemical in 2001 after 35 years of service. Survivors include his wife, Wretta Jo (Jodi) Vanek Schaefer of Victoria; sons, Douglas Keith Schaefer of Victoria and Kevin Joe Schaefer (Angela) of Inez; grandchildren, Dylan Schaefer, Katie Schaefer, Bryan Schaefer and Andrea Schaefer; and brother, James Schaefer of San Marcos. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Schaefer Connor, Shirley Schaefer Holland, and brother, Lavern Schaefer. Visitation will be from 4 - 6 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A memorial service with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will follow at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Crown Hospice. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
