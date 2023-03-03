Douglas Lyle Lemke
VICTORIA — Doug Lemke of Victoria TX passed away on February 25, 2023. Doug was a loving husband, father of 2 children, and 4 grandchildren. He was born in September of 1947, in Detroit Mi. His parent were Walter and Miriam Lemke. Doug was 75 years of age.
Doug was in the Army from 1964 to 1970, serving in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne. After leaving the Army, he became an auto mechanic for the Arizona Game and Fish department. He eventually moved to Texas in 1979 and purchased an auto repair shop called Shock garage, which he renamed Armadillo Auto. He also worked for UPS of Victoria as a mechanic. He retired in 2014 to pursue his passions for antiquing and furniture repair, along with his wife Anne.
Doug and Anne were married for almost 50 years. He was known for being a quiet man who also had a fun-loving prankster side.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Walter, mother Miriam, and brother Dale Lemke. He is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Audra and her husband Adam Walczak, son Dusty and his wife Kelcie Lemke, grandchildren Andrew and Alaina Walczak, Sayde and Laken Lemke, sisters Meredith Guyer and Faye Hamilton, and numerous other beloved family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 3rd 2023 at 1:00pm at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria TX. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzeimers Association at www.alz.org.
