Douglas Raymond Pagel
GONZALES — Douglas Raymond Pagel, 77, formerly of Gonzales, died of a massive heart attack on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1944 to Otto and Emily Darilek Pagel in Hallettsville. Douglas was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather and person that anyone met. He was a rancher from age 16 until he died. Douglas served in the Peace Corp in Iran and the Army National Guard. He was a successful self-employed entrepreneur.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Jo Blackwell Pagel; sons, Mike Pagel (Tanya) of San Antonio, Gary Pagel (Alice) of Pasadena, and David Pagel (Kim) of Victoria; daughter, Dotty DiSanto (Mike) of Victoria; grandchildren, Haley Mabry (Jared), Warner Pagel, Elizabeth DiSanto, Michael DiSanto, Matthew Pagel, Brady Pagel, Brett Pagel, and Riley Pagel; great-granddaughters, Allie, Chloe, Kilee, Tayler, and Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles David Pagel and Kermit Lee Pagel; and his in-laws, Claude and Dorothy Frels Blackwell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 2 pm, at Freund Funeral Home with Father Dalton Ervin officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero.
Pallbearers include Michael DiSanto, Brady Pagel, Dakota Blackwell, Kyle Powers, Joe Vela, Everett Rangnow, Darryl Baker, and Benji Siegel.
Honorary pallbearers include Finley Blackwell, John R. Blackwell, Tucker Blackwell, Chad Robbottom, Lee Pagel, Jess Nyegaard, and Jared Mabry.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.