Douglas Steven Garrett

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Garrett and his brothers, John Garrett, Keith Garrett, Lewis Garrett and Kelly Garrett.
He is survived by his children: Jessica Perez and husband Daniel, Veronica Juarez, Julie Gonzalez and Steve Pena, Lewis Garrett and wife Melissa and Mikle Miller; sisters, Donna Stone, Evelyn Garrett and Jack Caughman and Linda Hancock and husband Leslie; brothers, Tom Garrett and wife Donna and James Garrett Twenty-Three Grandchildren and Two Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Elliott Baptist Church.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.