Douglas Troy Johnson
VANDERBILT — Douglas Troy Johnson of Vanderbilt, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the age of 59. He was born in Ganado, Texas on Saturday, September 22, 1962, to Frank and Joan Johnson of Lolita. Douglas was a self-employed mechanic and loved making new things out of old furniture and recycled wood.
Douglas is survived by his mother, Joan Johnson of Lolita, sister, Cynthia Hlavaty of Victoria, brother, Richard Johnson of Lolita, nephew T.J. Johnson of Victoria and all his cat friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Johnson. Service times are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, Texas 77957, 361-782-2152, and will be announced at a later date.

