DR. BENJAMIN BERKOVSKY EL CAMPO - Dr. Benjamin "Doc" Berkovsky of El Campo died January 31, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born November 22, 1926 in Sweet Home to the late Anton and Annie Jalufka Berkovsky. He was a dentist, a member of the Knights of Columbus 2490, SPJST, and the American Legion Post 251. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Brom Berkovsky, of El Campo, daughters Debbie Karasek and husband Larry of El Campo, Janice Berkovsky of Houston, sons Larry Berkovsky and wife Margaret of Kingwood and Andy Berkovsky of Austin, grandchildren Kevin George, Craig George and wife Samantha, Josh Berkovsky, Jared Berkovsky and Julia Berkovsky, sister Ann Kutach of Fort Worth, brother Bobby Berkovsky of Melbourne, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Evelyn Weatherly and brothers Leon and Alvin Berkovsky. Visitation will begin 4 pm Tuesday at Triska Funeral Home with a Parish Vigil service with a KC Rosary service at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be 10 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Dr. Ben Berkovsky may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
