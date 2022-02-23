Dr. Carol Kathleen Luxenberger
VICTORIA — Dr. Carol K. Luxenberger, 82, of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 17, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, February 24th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Funeral service will be held at 10AM, Friday, February 25th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Dr. in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Rusty Steins: Dr. Bill Hilbert, Clyde Svetlik, Walt Hawkin, Andrew Janysek, Steve Svetlik, and Ed Lehnert.
Carol was born January 14th, 1940, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Eugene W. and Julia H. Forer Luxenberger. From an early age, Carol had a passion for music and throughout her life, shared her love and talent in music by sharing and teaching others. She taught in London, many of the parochial schools in Victoria and for VISD for many years. She, as well, was the choir director at Holy Family Catholic Church for over 30 years. Carol met her love, Fred “Jock” Ross in Scotland in 1969 in a small cafe over marmalade. Carol spent the next 47 years loving and caring for Jock and his daughter, Bonnie. Carol achieved her master’s degree and Ph.D. in Music from the University of Houston in the early 1990’s. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Julia Luxenberger; brother, Gerald E. Luxenberger; and her companion, Fred Louis “Jock” Ross. Carol brought the joy of music to everyone around her, and she will be deeply missed.
Carol is survived by her step-daughter, Bonnie R. Ross and her companion, Dudley Jay Garner; sister-in-law, Eleanor Luxenberger; nieces, Deborah and JoAnn; nephew, Glen; her beloved West Highland Terrier, “Morgen” and Shih-Tzu, “Zweite”, along with numerous dear friends and music lovers.
In lieu of flowers, Carol’s family request memorial donations in her memory be sent to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Dorothy O’Connor Adoption Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
