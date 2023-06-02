Dr. Gary Zeplin
LEANDER — Dr. Gary Zeplin of Leander, Texas, died May 26, 2023. He graduated from Victoria High School and continued his education at Texas Lutheran University, eventually earning his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston. Gary served over 24 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve.
Gary was a passionate educator and served students and their families as a middle school teacher, special education counselor, elementary school principal, high school counselor, and central office administrator. He also served as an adjunct professor of graduate students at the University of Houston-Victoria, the University of St. Thomas, and Concordia University.
Gary cared for and nurtured people throughout his career and through his friendships. But most especially, his wife, children, and grandchildren. His presence in their lives will be greatly missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Naydine (Kenne) Zeplin, and his sister, Lorna Dusek. He is survived by his wife and best friend, June Dalton Zeplin; children Scott Zeplin and Kimberly Billeaud; sons-in-law Rolando Zamora and Jeremy Billeaud; grandchildren Cody Billeaud and Emma Billeaud; his sister Jan Oldfather; brothers-in-law, Donald Dusek and Jim Oldfather, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary will be interred at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, June 23rd at Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas.

