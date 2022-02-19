Dr. Harry James “Jim” Lueders, DVM
VICTORIA — Dr. Harry James Lueders, DVM, lovingly known as “Jim”, passed away, Thursday, February 17th, 2022 after a valiant battle was cancer. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, February 18th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating Jim’s life and his faith will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, February 19th in the Chapel at Northside Baptist Church, 4100 N. Laurent in Victoria, with Dr. Darrell Tomasek officiating. Burial will be at 2:00PM at Pittman Cemetery in Muldoon, TX. With Dr. Dean Meads officiating. Pallbearers: Jon Lueders, Matt Lueders, Mitch Lueders, David Harner, Jordan Stoddard and Marc Chilcoat. Honorary Pallbearers: John Starkey, men of the Open Door Class, Deacons of Northside Baptist Church, Mike Lucas, John Pesnell, Lt. Col. Frank Adamcik (Retired) and Joe Hipp.
Jim was born in Fayette County in Muldoon, Texas on July 29,1932 to the late Harry and Martha Boehnke Lueders. He accepted Christ as his Savior at age 12 and was baptized in First Baptist Church of Muldoon. Jim’s favorite scripture is John 3:16. After graduating from Flatonia High School, he furthered his education graduating from Texas A&M University in College Station. He was in the Corp of Cadets and received a commission as Second Lt. in the Air Force. On March 17, 1956, he married Patsy Ruth Trahan in First Baptist Church of New Iberia, Louisiana. They met at First Baptist Church in Houston. He had training as a Navigator in KB-29’s at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston. Jim was assigned to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin. After three years of active duty, he served as Captain in the Air Force Reserves for eight years. Once he retired from the military, he was Assistant County Agriculture Agent in Victoria County for a couple of years and then he returned to Texas A&M in 1959 to obtain his Doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine and graduated in January 1964. Upon graduation, he went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an area veterinarian in South Texas to help eradicate Brucellosis in cattle. In September 1965, Jim moved his family to Victoria to start his veterinary practice. He held several leadership positions in the Golden Crescent Veterinary Association and Downtown Kiwanis Club in Victoria. He was a member of the Al Amin Shriner’s Lodge of Corpus Christi. He was very active in First Baptist Church of Victoria and Northside Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was also active in the Association of Former Students and Sul Ross Group, of Texas A&M University. His hobbies were traveling, snow skiing, golf, wood carving, pencil art, genealogy and he loved taking care of his many pets...especially his precious Bonnie! He enjoyed playing golf at Riverside with a special group of friends for many years, making two holes in one. He was active in the local Wood Carver’s Group and went to several state and national gatherings. He liked to pencil sketch old buildings and landscapes. His greatest joy and pleasure in life was his family! He loved having family gatherings in Muldoon and just being with his family and friends made him happy. His sons and two of his grandsons graduated from his alma mater Texas A&M University, which made him a very proud Aggie! He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Martha Lueders and his two brothers, Harold Lueders and J W Lueders. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Patsy Trahan Lueders, his two sons, David Allen Lueders (Brenda), Douglas Arthur Lueders (Judy); grandchildren, Lauren Harner (David), Meghan Stoddard (Jordan), Jonathan Lueders (Caitlin), Matthew Lueders (Christina), Mitchell Lueders (Paige), and great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Hadley, Elliott, Charlotte and Blaire; sisters, Billie Williams and Betty Keener, and many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church of Victoria, South Texas Children’s Home or Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (7)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Letter: Setting the record straight (3)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (2)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Isha M. McNary (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Darwyn Dale Duderstadt (1)
- Victoria father-son duo's invention supports mobility-impaired shoppers (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.