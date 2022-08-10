DR. JAMES A.
GRUMMAN JR.
VICTORIA — Another longtime resident of our fair city has passed on. Dr. James A. Grumman, jr., passed away on July 18th, 2022 at the age of 78. He was a well-known and respected General Internist in Victoria for 30 years and spent the last 10 years as Director of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Citizens Healthplex.
Born in Abilene, Texas, February 28, 1944, he grew up in Independence, Missouri. He attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and graduated from the University of Kansas. He received his MD from the University of Kansas Medical School. He served a year of internship at Highland General Hospital in Oakland, California, then 2 years in the U.S. Navy’s Medical Corps at Camp Pendleton. He returned to Highland General for 3 years of residency receiving his board certification in June of 1975. It was that year that he met and married his wife, Janice, and began and 18-year private practice in Alameda, California, where his children were born.
In 1992 he and his family moved to Victoria, Texas, where he began private medical practice. In the last 30 years his interest in landscaping and gardening resulted in certification as a Master Gardner. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and an active member of their choir, a member of the Victoria Civic Chorus, and a longtime member and past president of the Victoria Downtown Rotary Club. He also enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Europe.
James was preceded in death by his parents Lucille (aged 87) and James A. Grumman, sr., (aged 99). He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Janice Marie Grumman. He is also survived by his three children and five grandchildren: Commander Daniel J. Grumman, USNR (Jennifer) and sons Matthew and Aidan of Chesapeake, VA; Katherine Leigh Grumman (Chris Fleury) and son Mark of Austin, TX; Jessica Anne Grumman (George Simpson) and sons Royce and Oliver of Little Rock, AR; and his sister Margaret Shields (Wade) of New Orleans, LA; her daughter Beth Buzzello of Scottsdale, Arizona, and granddaughter Alyssa of Los Angeles, CA.
Special thanks to Hospice of South Texas and his children for providing care and comfort during his final days.
Jim will be remembered as a fine, hard-working, and caring doctor with many talents and interests. He will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Lane, Victoria, TX 77901, to benefit the choir and music programs Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.dignitymemorial.com.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church on Saturday August 20th beginning at 10am.
