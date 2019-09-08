DR. JEFFERSON MCDOWELL FLOWERS, JR. SOUTHPORT, NC - Dr. Jefferson McDowell Flowers, Jr. age 90 died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning September 3, 2019 in Southport, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jefferson McDowell Flowers Sr. (Mac), Mary Lois York Flowers, and his brother Herschel H. Flowers. He also joined five of his children who went to be with our Heavenly Father. He is survived by his sister Betty Linton of Black Mountain, NC, his wife of 21 years Pat Flowers of Southport, NC, and several children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that he loved. Jefferson, a.k.a. "Papa Doc" was a Cowboy through and through. He was a graduate of Erskine College in Due West, SC, a Chemical Engineer for Dupont, a US Army Korean War veteran, a graduate of the Medical College at USC in Charleston, SC, and a practitioner for 57 years including providing emergency room coverage at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, NC and at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, TX. His two favorite places were Texas and Alaska. He loved cowboying, golfing, hunting, fishing, flying, woodworking, but mostly helping others. During his career he became an EMS director and shared his experience with South Korea to establish modern EMS services there. After his initial retirement, he continued as a Locum Tenen emergency care physician at several hospitals in Texas and North Carolina. He left this world much better than he found it, and he inspired others to do the same. He will be greatly missed! A celebration of life service will be held in Southport, NC at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 3pm. Family will be there until 5pm following the service. There will also be a celebration of life service in Victoria, Texas on Veterans' Day weekend. Details for this will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch at bluebonnetyouthranch.org. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
