DR. JOHN A. HARRIS
CYPRESS — Dr. John A. Harris was born November 7, 1929. He passed away on August 21, 2023.
John Served in the Air Force as a pilot, First Lieutenant from 1951 to 1961 with a tour of duty in the Korean War. He practiced optometry in his Victoria TSO franchise from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. He loved tennis and travel. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife Kay Hauschild and siblings, Robert, Laura & Carolyn & Harry. He is survived by his Son John L Harris, daughter Kathy E. Pruitt and his four grandchildren Diana, Megan, Meredith & Shelby.
A graveside funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 29, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.