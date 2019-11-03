DR. JOHN DENNIS WAGNER, MD. SHINER - Dr. John Dennis Wagner, MD died Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1930 in Shiner to the late Dr. Frank M. and Marie Elizabeth Wagner. John Dennis graduated from St. Ludmila School and went on to earn a B.S. degree in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and St. Edwards University in 1951. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War where he proudly served overseas and was discharged in 1954. Following his army tour of duty, he graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Dr. Dennis, as he was fondly called, went on to practice medicine for 41 years in Shiner, joining his brother, Dr. Robert. The practice was later joined by their brother Dr. Patrick Wagner. Two of his sons, Drs. Ralph and Tim Wagner also joined the Wagner Medical Clinic years later. His legacy of family doctors was also carried on by his son, Dr. Tom Wagner. Survivors: wife of almost 63 years, Bertie Marie Wagner; daughters, Joan Wagner of Nosara, Costa Rica, Barbara Phillips (Kenny) of Grapevine and Leah Janecek (David) of Shiner; sons, Dr. Ralph Wagner (Leah) of Shiner, Dr. Tim Wagner (Dr. Donna) of Shiner, Dr. Tom Wagner (Jeanne) of College Station and Ted Wagner (Cindy) of Azle; 19 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Montalbano, Drs. Robert and Patrick Wagner; granddaughter, Rachel Janecek; son-in-law, Steve Glover. Visitation at 3:30 p.m. followed with 6:00 p.m. rosary on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Frs. Bryan Heyer and Kirby Hlavaty officiating. Internment Shiner Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church or Shiner Catholic Schools. Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
