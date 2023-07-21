Dr. Joseph Merl Long
DR. Joseph Merl Long
MURPHY — Dr. Joseph M. Long, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in the comfort of his home in Murphy, Texas.
Dr. Long was born on January 31, 1945, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the only child of Edith and Merl Long. He graduated from Indiana University in 1967 with a Bachelor degree in Spanish and received his doctoral from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1970. Dr. Long joined the Army and was active at the Brooke Army Medical Center from 1970-1974 in San Antonio, Texas. He transitioned to the Air Force as a flight surgeon followed by the Air National Guard earning his ranking as Colonel Joseph Long. He retired from the Air National Guard in 2005. He spent most of his medical career in Victoria, Texas, retiring in 2018.
Dr. Long is preceded in death by the love of his life of 28 years, Paula Nersesian of Victoria, Texas. He is also preceded by the death of his mother, Edith Long, 1974 and his father, Merl Long, 1949.
Dr. Long is survived by his three children. Michelle (Tom) Shollack of Murphy, Texas, Michael (Esther) Long of Canyon Lake, Texas and Chelsea Long of Dallas, Texas. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Shollack of Murphy, Texas, Bradley Long of Austin, Texas and Isabelle Long of Canyon Lake, Texas.
One of Dad’s passions was taking care of others in need. In honor of Dr. Long, any donations can be made to The Bluebonnet Ranch of Yoakum, Texas which Dad and Paula supported for many years. The BYR is a private, non-profit organization that provides residential care and treatment for mothers and their children in need. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria, Texas. The Service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by a reception at the church. Donations accepted at www.byrtx.org

