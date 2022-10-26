Dr. Joseph White Bitter
EDNA — Dr. Joseph White Bitter, age 83, long-time veterinarian and civic leader, died October 21, 2022, at his home in Edna, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Joella White and John Albert Bitter, Jr. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in San Antonio in 1957 and Texas A&M University with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1964. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force and started his career as a veterinarian in Pearsall, Texas, before opening a veterinary practice in Edna, Texas, in 1967. He was an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, as well as the Texas Veterinary Medical Association, for which he was Past Director and received the President’s Award in 1986. He also served as Past Director of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners and was an active member of both the American Association of Equine Practitioners and Beefmaster Breeders United. In 1984, Dr. Bitter received the Jackson County Top Producer Award for Beef Cattle. He was also Past Director of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Deeply involved with the youth in his community, Dr. Bitter served as Past President and member of the Edna ISD Board of Trustees for 16 years, and was a Founding Member and Past President of the Mid-Coast Association for Gifted and Talented. For his leadership in Jackson County 4-H, he received the Outstanding Leader Award (1983) and was named Upper Coast Distinguished Leader (1984). He was a member of the Jackson County Youth Builders. He was also an extra-ordinary minister of Holy Communion and a CCD teacher at St. Agnes Catholic Church for over 25 years.
Dr. Bitter married the former Mary Ann Weiss in 1964 and loved telling the story of asking for her hand in marriage. He was a true family man - a beloved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. We loved his willingness to roll up his sleeves and help others, his fighting Texas Aggie spirit, his giant bear hugs, his love of God and Country, his genuine generosity, his loud whistle and rough housing, his teasing nature, his love of storytelling, his appreciation for good food, his love of the outdoors (especially his beloved Hill Country Ranch), his favorite pastime raising Beefmaster cattle, and his dedication to family and friends.
Dr. Bitter is survived by Mary Ann, his wife of 58 years, his children and their spouses: Russell Bitter, Janet and Dr. Donald Collins, Michael and Liliana Bitter, Barbara and Vince Terracina, Dr. John and Monicka Bitter, Carol Bitter and Yanis Papagiannis, Patrick and Paige Bitter, Sarah Bitter, Stephen and Rebecca Bitter, Smyth and Tony Johansson, Catherine Bitter, Mary Ann Bitter and Matt Hobbs, and Dr. Joella Bitter and Dr. John Doughton. He was affectionately called Papa Joe by his grandchildren: Charles, Emily Claire, Michael, Peter, Joella, Christopher, Liliana Marie, Jonathan, Thomas, Cecilia, Grace, Nicholas, Camille, Jacob, Lucas, Travis, Danae, Amidas, Chloe, Samuel, Alex, Austin, Marilyn, Cora, Joseph, Anna, Eve, Nora, Theo, Leo, and Isaac. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Priscilla and John Lupe, his brother and his wife, James L. and Terri Bitter, his sister-in-law, Kay Bitter, his brother-in-law and his wife, Ted and Ann Weiss, his nieces and nephews: Tracy Bitter Pressly, Amy Bitter Scheiber, Joella Lupe Mach, William Lupe, James Bitter Steves, and David, Elizabeth, John and James Weiss, and many wonderful life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John Albert Bitter, III, and his granddaughter, Sofia Alicia Bitter.
Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5-7pm, with Rosary at 6pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:30am at St. Agnes Catholic Church to be followed by a private burial on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
Pallbearers are Russell Bitter, Michael Bitter, John Bitter, Patrick Bitter, Stephen Bitter, Donald Collins and Vince Terracina.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers you have Masses said for the repose of Joe’s soul or send memorial contributions to Sursum Corda Foundation (446 County Road 115, Edna, TX 77957), a private charitable trust established by Joe and Mary Ann Bitter in memory of his parents in appreciation of their Catholic values and spirit of generosity which they so faithfully exemplified to their children. It is dedicated to the educational, charitable and religious needs of children.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever gotten lost in a corn maze?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.