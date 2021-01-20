Dr. Kyle Kaiser
YOAKUM — Charles Kyle Kaiser, Jr., DVM, age 67, passed away on January 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with appendiceal cancer. He was born on October 24, 1953 in Yoakum, Texas to Charles Kyle Kaiser, Sr. and Florene Kaiser. Most knew him as Kyle, and some affectionately called him “Bubba” as a child.
He graduated from Yoakum High School in 1972 and then attended Texas A&M University where he earned both his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees in only 5 years in 1977. Dr. Kaiser then married his high school sweetheart, Sheri Ogg Kaiser, in August 1977 and spent the next three years practicing veterinary medicine in Florida and McGregor, Texas. He then moved back to his hometown and opened the Yoakum Animal Clinic in 1980.
Dr. Kaiser dedicated over 40 years of his life to serving Yoakum and the surrounding communities as a large and small animal veterinarian. He enjoyed caring for his animal patients and their owners at all hours of the day or night, a passion he continued until Jesus called him home. Dr. Kaiser also served the community as an active member of the Yoakum Rotary Club and the Yoakum A&M Club. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Kyle was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, working his cattle, and feeding his deer. Dr. Kaiser was loved and respected by many, and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors are his wife of 43 years, Sheri Kaiser of Yoakum; son, Eric Kaiser (Sarah) of Bryan; daughter, Jessica Tamborello (Brad) of Katy; grandchildren, Paige Tamborello, Allie Kaiser, Kristen Kaiser, and Seth Tamborello (and one more on the way); mother, Florene Kaiser of Yoakum; sisters, Kylleen Steinmann (W.C.) of Yoakum, Eylleen White (Lanny) of Victoria, Phyllis Luchetti of Idaho; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Kyle Kaiser, Sr.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 12-7pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. A private family funeral will also be held with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Yoakum.
Pallbearers: Eric Kaiser, Brad Tamborello, Wade Steinmann, Curtis Jacobs, Hayne Hermes, Jr., and Scott Kuester.
Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Hospice of South Texas or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
You may sign the guestbook, send condolences, or leave stories about Dr. Kaiser for the family at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
