DR. NORMA NELL FAUBION SAN ANGELO - Dr. Norma Faubion died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on Nov. 9, 1925 in Leander, Texas. Her parents Arthur Faubion and Ethel Craven Faubion were descendants of pioneer families in Williamson County, Texas. Dr. Faubion attended school in Leander, Texas, graduating as valedictorian from Leander High School in 1942. She then attended The University of Texas at Austin graduating in 1945 with a B.A. in Secondary Education and in 1954 with a M.S. in Elementary Education. In 1971 she graduated from Texas A&M with a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. Her professional career included twenty-three years of service in the public schools of Texas. In 1971 she moved to San Angelo to teach at Angelo State University. She retired in 1985 as a Professor of Education. Upon her retirement she took great pleasure in working with many organizations. Norma was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of San Angelo. During her retirement years she was able to indulge in one of her favorite activities - travel. She visited many countries in Europe, Asia, as well as Australia and many parts of the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Faubion, her brother Donald C. Faubion and her nephew Gary Faubion. She is survived by her brother Winston Faubion and wife Terry of Christoval, Texas and her sister in-law Earlene Faubion of Austin, Texas. Other survivors include her nieces Debra Ann Faubion of Galveston, Texas; Cindy Barba and husband Marcelo of Austin, Texas; Liz Ann Dufner and husband Lance of Bertram, Texas and her nephew Gordon Faubion and wife Holly of Leander, Texas. She is also survived by special great nieces and nephew: Leigh Ann Craig, Elissa Collins, Caroline Barba, Kelsey Faubion, Tanner Faubion, Hannah Faubion and Ty Dufner as well as two great-great nieces and two great-great nephews. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in San Angelo, TX, with Rev. Matthew Rowe officiating. The burial will take place at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander, Texas. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of San Angelo, Friends of the Tom Green County Library System, the Leander Presbyterian Church, or to a charity of your choice. Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- Family: Stabbing victim protected daughter (1)
- State raises sentence for hit-and-runs (1)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (1)
- Medical marijuana advances fall short of some expectations (1)
- Teen charged with making false report to officers (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
Online Poll
Have you ever rehabilitated a wild animal?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.