Dr. Rev. Alton Jackson Green Jr.
VICTORIA — Dr. Rev. Alton Jackson Green Jr. of Victoria, Texas was called to his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the age of 89.
Jack was born August 3, 1931 in Rogers, Texas to Alton J. Green Sr. and Lois (Bean) Green. He married Bobbie Felty on September 17, 1954 in Rogers. He served in Texas pastorates at Hay Valley (Gatesville), Walnut Springs (Walnut Springs), Baptist Temple (Uvalde) and Shearer Hills (San Antonio). In 1971, Jack received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from the University of Corpus Christi. From 1974-1998, he served as President and CEO of South Texas Children’s Home Ministries. Jack and Bobbie retired to Victoria, Texas where they were faithful members of Northside Baptist Church. He supplied many pulpits across south and central Texas. He was a member of the Beefmaster Breeders Association and Rotary International and served as president of Baptist Childcare Executives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Alton J. Green Sr.; his beloved wife, Bobbie Felty Green; a son, Forrest Douglas Green; and his siblings, Ruth Green Ray and Bob Green.
Survivors include his son, Glen Allen (Christy) Green of Franklin, TN; daughter, Jeanene Green (Gordon) Atkinson of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Micah Green of Spring Hill, TN, Cody (Kristen) Green and Jessica Green, all of Nashville, TN, Reiley (Andrew) Van Osselaer of Austin, TX, Shelby Atkinson of San Diego, CA, and Lillian Atkinson of San Antonio, TX; great-grandson, Atlas Green of Nashville; and sister, Beverly Green Ralston of Rogers, TX.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Beeville Memorial Park in Beeville, Texas with Rev. Homer Hanna officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his legacy of service, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104.
