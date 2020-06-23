DR. THOMAS H. MOSCATELLI VICTORIA - Dr. Thomas H. Moscatelli, 70 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born May 30, 1950 in Victoria, TX to May Huber and Charles D. Moscatelli, Sr. Tom was a veterinarian serving the Victoria area for over 42 years as well as a farmer and rancher. He was a charter member of the Victoria Fair Association, a member of the Victoria Livestock Show serving as Assistant General Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of the Auction for 38 years, as well as the Assistant Superintendent of the Jr. Commercial Heifer Show for 21 years, board member of VLS Inc., VLS Scholarship Board Member, VLS Advisory Board Member, American Veterinary Medical Association, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Golden Crescent Veterinary Medical Association serving as the Past President as well as the Secretary/Treasurer and the Program Chairman, Past President and Director of the South Texas Hereford Association, Boat Captain for Warrior's Week-end , a member ofSt. Mary's Catholic Church and Texas A &M University Association of Former Students. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Emmons Moscatelli of Victoria; daughter Kacy Thomas and husband, Ryan of Victoria; son, Matthew Moscatelli of Round Rock and his grandchildren, Caden, Carson and Taylor Thomas. In addition to his parents, Dr. Moscatelli was preceded in death by his brother, Charles D. Moscatelli, Jr. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Due to the current COVID-19 situation all other services will be private. Pallbearers will be Caden Thomas, Carson Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Roger Vega, Ben Johnson and Adam Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers are Taylor Thomas, Tim Miori, Jimmy Miori, Kurt Miori, Jimmy Emmons, James Brown, Edward Roeder and Dr. David Hanselka. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 402 S. Main, Victoria, TX 77901 or the Alzheimer's Association, 10223 McAlister Freeway Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (11)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.