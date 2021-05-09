DR. WILLIAM “BILL” COONS
VICTORIA — William “Bill” Coons, 65, of Victoria passed away April 8, 2021. He was born January 9, 1956 to William and Ruby Gray Coons in Atchison, Kansas. He graduated from Valley Falls High School in Valley Falls, KS and attended the University of Colorado before proudly serving his country in the United States Coast Guard. After his honorable discharge, he attended Emporia State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and then continued his education at Kansas State University where he obtained his Master’s Degree and PhD in Microbiology. He began his teaching career at Garden City Junior College and then moved on to Tyler Junior College. He left there after traveling to the Texas coast to see the whooping cranes. He taught at Victoria College for 25 years where he made a significant impact on many lives with his knowledge, wit and humor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Brenda Boedeker Coons; his children Kenneth Coons of Garden City, KS and Kellsie (Eli) Warner of Holcomb, KS; his bonus children Angela Arnold of Pflugerville, TX, Shawn Arnold, and Dawn Arnold of Victoria, TX; his granddaughters Melody Warner and Emma Pitman; and his sister Mary Jane Burns of Valley Falls, KS. He is preceded in death by his brother Dan Coons, brother-in-law Paul Burns, and his parents.
Celebration of Life will be June 26, 2021 at 1:00PM at The Victoria College Sports Center and will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Victoria College Foundation 2200 East Red River Street Victoria TX 77901 or Valley Falls High School Alumni Scholarship Fund C/O Jan McKnight 302 Oak Street Valley Falls KS 66088.
