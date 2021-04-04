Dubelsa Martin
BLOOMINGTON — Dubelsa Catherine Martin, 81, of Bloomington, Texas passed away on March 31, 2021. Dubelsa was born on October 23, 1939 in Orange Grove, Texas to Sylvestre and Agapita Ramos. Dubelsa (Debbie) was a loving wife and mom. She loved to work on arts and crafts and made many decorations for her family. She was team mom for her sons sports activities and also served as Den mother for the Boys Scouts of America. She loved to travel to visit her grand children and loved it when they came home to visit. She was also a good very baker and cook, and holidays and family events were her time to shine. In recent years diabetes took a toll on her and but her spirit was still strong. When asked how she was doing, Her reply was always the same “I’m doing good, can’t walk but I’m doing good.” She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Constantino Martin, children; Demetrius Martin (Joy), Alexis Martin (Kathy) and Stacey Martin, sister, Ninfa Ramos, as well as 8 beloved grandchildren Cordero, Lauren, AJ, Robin, Jaime, Catherine, Xander and Caden and 3 great-grandchildren Ava, Oliver and Olivia. Dubelsa is preceded in death by her parents and sisters; Herminia Rodriguez, Lily Morales, Tomasa Esquivel, Frances Ramos, Maria Martin, Felicita Vargas and Juanita Soto, brothers, Jose Ramos and Robert Ramos. A visitation will take place Monday, April 5th from 4pm - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria with a rosary to begin at 7pm. The funeral service is Tuesday, April 6th at St. Patrick’s Church in Bloomington starting at 10am with a burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery also in Bloomington. Pallbearers include Demetrius Martin, Alex Martin, Stacey Martin, Cordero Martin, AJ Martin and Robin Martin with honorary pallbearers; All nieces and nephews and the Bloomington VFD and the Bloomington VFW Post 6074.
