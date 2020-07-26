DUNCAN SUTHERLAND III VICTORIA - Duncan Sutherland III entered into eternal peace and life on July 17, 2020. He will be remembered for his devotion to others, keen intellect, strong character, and (of course) a sharp sense of humor. Duncan led his life in service to others. As a young man, he left Victoria for life at sea, joining the Navy in 1959 and completing his service to his county in 1983. His proudest achievement during this time was serving as Chief Communications Officer on nuclear submarines. Adding up his total time at sea, he spent over a year of his life submerged. Returning home to Victoria, Duncan was a devoted son and brother. As an avid runner and weightlifter, Duncan was a fixture at the YMCA for many years. He was open about his ongoing recovery from alcohol and was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous until his death. Mentoring and sponsoring others was a calling he readily accepted, and he was immensely proud of being a founding member of the Pine Street AA group. Continuing his service to others, he became a leader in Trinity Episcopal Church Victoria, serving in almost every capacity a lay person can serve. In 1994, Duncan reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Ada Zirjacks, and they married in 1999. Their life together was truly a storybook, one of love and devotion to one another. He and Ada taught Education for Ministry (EfM) to many, so that others could answer the call to minister to the world. For the last fourteen years of their life together they resided in the Zirjacks Family Home on Main Street. The shared history of the home and their life together were intertwined, and they were truly at home and at peace. Duncan will be missed by all who knew him, but by no one more than his adoring wife, Ada. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Victoria. Duncan was proceeded in death by his parents, Duncan and June Wilder Sutherland Jr.; sister Jeanette Salyer; and godson Troy Henry Lindeburg. Duncan is survived by his wife, Ada Zirjacks Sutherland; brother Bill Sutherland (Anita); godchildren Jason D. Hawn (Cari; Polly, David and Hannah), Heather J. Lindeburg (Isla), and Hannah Hawn; stepdaughters Bettina McCormick (Walter; Victoria, Grace, and Grant) and Aimee Ford (Greg; Estrella and Temple); brother-in-law Chic Zirjacks (Judy); and sister-in-law Grace Zirjacks Faulkner (Tom); along with many loving nieces and nephews. A private family internment will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Weather allowing, at 9:30 AM, a memorial service will take place in the Trinity Episcopal Church courtyard for those who wish to celebrate Duncan's life. The family ask that you safely practice social distance guidelines and the wearing of facial masks during the service. For those unable to attend, Trinity Episcopal Church will live stream the service on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-Episcopal-Church-Victoria-23518668321311
