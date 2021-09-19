Dustin Lee Slovacek
CUERO — Special Agent Dustin Lee Slovacek, 37, of Cuero passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born July 13, 1984 in Cuero to David and Kimberle Wyche Slovacek. Dustin was a 2002 graduate of Cuero High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps where he served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. During his service in the Marine Corps, he earned the rank of Sgt. as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and numerous other awards. After serving his country, Dustin began his career with the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2007 with the graduating class A-07. He served as a trooper, a member of the regional SWAT team, commercial vehicle inspector and special agent in the criminal investigations division. Dustin was a loving father, fiancé, son, brother and friend. He always knew how to make people laugh with his goofy personality. He is survived by his parents; fiancé, Lisa Sepulveda; daughter, Mia Slovacek; step-sons, Easton and Blake Skelton; brother, Dylan (Kaylan) Slovacek and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Pete Slovacek Sr. and Kenneth and Ann Wyche. The Slovacek Family would like to welcome everyone to a Celebration of Life in memory of Special Agent Dustin Slovacek on Sunday, September 26th at the VFW in Cuero. Visitation will be at 3:00PM and the service at 4:00PM with Pastor Glen Moore officiating, followed by food and fellowship. Dustin was such a special part of this community and we’d love to celebrate and remember his legacy. In lieu of flowers Memorial Fund has been set up for Dustin’s daughter Mia at Trust Texas Bank. Donations to the fund may be made at any Trust Texas location or mailed to: Dustin Slovacek Memorial Fund c/o Trust Texas Bank, P.O. Box 808 Cuero, TX 77954. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
