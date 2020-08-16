Dwain Frederick Maurer, 64, passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17th at 3:30pm at Golden Sunset Cemetery, 3011 Refugio Highway in Victoria.
Dwain was born January 12th, 1956 in Victoria, Texas to Joseph Frank Maurer and Sally Joyce Frederiksen Maurer. He worked in the oilfield for a good part of his life. He enjoyed hanging out with his buddies and shooting pool. He loved his family. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Frank Maurer; step-mother, Joanne Maurer; sister, Jill Maurer; step-father, L.V. Hare; nephews, Sonny Wade Maurer and Cody Hare; and his first wife, Julie L. Jackson (Larocco).
Dwain is survived by his son, Quinton Maurer (Stacy); granddaughter, Taylor Maurer; mother, Sally Hare; siblings, Jodi Hare (Roy), Blain Maurer, Juli Maurer, Shane Maurer (Laura), Joi Maurer, Jane Ezernack (Willis), Janeene Maurer, and Wesley Maurer (Connie); step-daughter, Miranda Vasquez; numerous nieces and nephews; along with other loving family members and friends. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
