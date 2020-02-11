Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.