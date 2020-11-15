Dwight Herbert
Robertson
VICTORIA — Dwight Herbert Robertson, 87, died peacefully in Victoria, TX on November10, 2020. He was born in Westport, South Dakota on September 18, 1933 to Herbert H. Robertson and Ella L. Peterson Robertson. He was a Mason and a member of the Grand Lodge of Texas AF & AM #1173. He earned a BBA degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas.
Dwight’s wife, Bonnie Huggins Robertson died on September 18, 2011 and his parents and one niece are deceased.
He is survived by sons Larry (Kay) Huggins, John (Letty) Huggins, and daughter Sue Huggins; brother Harry Robertson, sisters Kay Elswick and Sue Gopffarth; three nephews Kevin Robertson, John Elswick, and Kyle Strickland; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-granddaughter.
Special “Thanks” goes to all of the staff of Greatwood Homes Senior Living and Texas Home Health Hospice for their love, friendship, and care of Dwight.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with Ron Herrmann, officiating. Memorials may go to Parkinson’s Foundation and/or Alzheimer’s Foundation. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.