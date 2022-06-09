Dwight Joseph Scott Beaver
SEADRIFT — Dwight Joseph Scott Beaver, age 14, passed away suddenly, April 26, 2022 in Seadrift, TX.
Dwight was born to Joseph Larue & Lillian Savana Beaver on May 29, 2007 in Victoria, TX.
Dwight was a unique and amazing young man. He was kind to all and was almost always all smiles and smirks. He loved to fish, hunt, go mudding, swimming, making campfires, working on atvs, trucks, and cars with his dad, Joey, Uncle Bubby(Marshall), Cousin Caiden, and Grampy(Russel), but most of all, he loved his family and friends. He was a Christian who enjoyed going to church and youth group. He recently started swing dance classes with his girlfriend Victoria and fell in love. Dwight had bright aspirations of becoming an engineer ever since he was a toddler. He was always building and constructing something. Dwight touched the lives of so many people who will miss him until we see him again when we are rejoined together in heaven.
Dwight is survived by his parents, Joey & Savana, Brother Ethan Spencer, Great Grandparents Lillian(Charles) Taylor, Gene Cady, Dwight & Brenda Gwynn, Joyce Baker, Jesse Lolley, and Joseph & Mary Beaver. Grandparents Russel & Katrina Cady, Fred & Tammy Beaver, and Melinda Tucker. Aunts & Uncles Brandon(Gina) & Marshall(Christine) Cady, Rendi(John Michael) Caraway, Matthew(Lucie) & Jessica Lashley, Colton, Michael, Jeremy & Christina Beaver, Robbie Miller. Cousins Keaton, Kendell, Summer, Jeremy, Sean & Shelby Cady, Dalton & Elizabeth Caraway, Brianna, Jessie & Kaitlyn Lashley, and Caiden Hobbs. Girlfriend Victoria Park as well as numerous family and friends.
Dwight is preceded in death by Great Grandma Linda Lolley and Great Uncle Jerry Hudgens
Dwight’s Celebration of Life was held Saturday, April 30, 2022. His family decided to plant a tree in memory of him. On Friday, May 13, 2022, the tree was planted at Dwight’s home and his ashes were laid to rest beneath, so he can be with us for many years to come.
If anyone would like to send anything to the family, please send it to the home of Dwight’s grandparents: Russel and Elizabeth(Katrina) Cady at 290 Blevins Rd, Seadrift, TX 77983.
