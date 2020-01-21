DYLAN ALVAREZ VICTORIA - There will be a visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Ganado City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
