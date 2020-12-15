Dylan Bryan Hill
Dylan Bryan Hill
VICTORIA — Dylan Bryan Hill, 57, passed away Friday December 11,2020. He was born February 26,1963 to the late Janice Tones and Clemon Hill Jr. of Victoria, Texas. Dylan received his basic education in Victoria. He continued his education receiving his Registered Nursing degree. Dylan was employed at Twine Pines North. He was a member of St. Peters Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Elizabeth Todd Hill of Victoria, Brothers: Christopher Hill of Victoria and Roderick Hill of Austin, Texas.
Walk in visitation Wednesday December 17, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm. at Barefield Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 am. Thursday December 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating minister Pastor Kevin Van Hook of St. Peter’s Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.

