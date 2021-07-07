E. F. “Al” Olsovsky
VICTORIA — E. F. “Al” Olsovsky, 92, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, July 4, 2021, which was very fitting for someone who was proud to be an American.
Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with Father Kirby Hlavati officiating, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Deacon Anthony Olsovsky, his God Son, will assist with the service. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria.
Ellentherius Fritz Olsovsky, commonly known as “Al”, was born February 20, 1929, in Schulenburg, Texas to the late Alfons J. and Christina (Parma) Olsovsky. He married Valerie Vasek in June of 1952 in Plum, Texas and they enjoyed 67 years together. Pallbearers will be Kirby Stoltz, Thomas Olsovsky, Matt Perkins, Brian Svrcek, Erik Olsovsky and Cory Olsovsky.
Al was a combat veteran, serving as a 1st Lt. in the US Army during the Korean War, for which he received two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star. He worked most of his life as an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. After retirement, he became a car salesman for the Killebrew family.
He is survived by a son, Mark A. Olsovsky (Claire); a daughter, Sandi Olsovsky (Kirby Stoltz); a brother, Frank Olsovsky; two sisters, Mary Ann Innocenti and Veronica Mikula; four grandchildren, Bethany Perkins (Matt), Erik Olsovsky, Cory Olsovsky (Brooke) and William Paul Wentzell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Valerie (Vasek) Olsovsky, a brother, Benjamin F. Olsovsky and his beloved dog, Kniko, which he never replaced.
If desired, the family requests memorials be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria Police Department swears in 5 new officers
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family
- Blotter: 9 arrested in Victoria County on DWI-related offenses over July 4th weekend
- Benjamin finding his swing with Generals
- 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- Commercial solid waste customers may see price decrease in November
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Business is booming in Rockport, but employees are scarce
- Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?
- Victoria County Commissioners approve grant application for airport
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (7)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Crossroads landowners affected financially, mentally by increased immigration pursuits (3)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- More complaints about Resurrection Catholic Cemetery surface (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Wallace Allen Spencer Truck (1)
- Letter: Urgent warnings and pleas for summer pet safety (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr. (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Appeal hearing will decide fate of 138 cattle seized in Goliad County (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history (1)
Online Poll
Are you currently employed?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.