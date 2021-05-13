E.J. Blaschke
YOAKUM — Ewald Joseph Blaschke, known to all of us as E.J., age 83, joined his heavenly family, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born December 15, 1937 in Schulenburg to Ewald and Marie (Vacek) Blaschke.
He was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of American Legion Post 571. He graduated from Texas A&M and retired from US Air Force Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel after 28 years of service. He worked for Texas Dept. of Transportation for 37 years as an engineer and surveyor. He married his beloved Suzan Klecka June 13, 1965 and they spent the next 55 years enjoying their commitment and love for each other.
Survivors are wife, Suzan Blaschke of Yoakum; son, James Blaschke and wife Tina of Katy; two grandsons, Matthew Blaschke of Conroe and Michael Blaschke and wife Sarah of Dallas; sisters-in-law, Hazel Blaschke and Renee Blaschke.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Trefny and husband Milton; brothers Berneth Blaschke and Kenneth Blaschke
Visitation 9:30 a.m.at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Matthew Blaschke, Michael Blaschke, Donald Templin, Michael Carpenter, Andy Bordovsky and Carl Bordovsky.
Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Ohnheiser, Billy Sparks, Victor Novak, Ron Ferguson, Wilburn Pargman and Fred Siecko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (8)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (3)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- To my conservative friends (2)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
- Have you ever been to a special event at The Texas Zoo? (1)
Online Poll
Do you think the city needs more parks?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.