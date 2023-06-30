E. Morris Azbill Jr.
VICTORIA — E. Morris Azbill Jr., 83, passed away June 26, 2023. Morris was born to Eugene M. Azbill and Virgie Lee Pedigo Azbill on December 6, 1939 in El Campo, Texas. He was baptized in the Christian faith at the First Christian Church in El Campo. He attended public school in El Campo, graduated from El Campo High School in 1958, received a Bachelor of Arts from Sam Houston State University in 1962, a Master of Arts from Sul Ross State University in 1967 and worked on his doctorate, completing all requirements except the dissertation at Texas A&M University. He taught English in the public schools of Port Lavaca (1962-63), Victoria (1963-65), Sul Ross State University (1965-67), and at The Victoria College from 1967 to his retirement in 2006, serving as Chairman/Coordinator of the Department of Languages and Fine Arts for over 25 years.
Mr. Azbill was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Victoria and his EMMAUS reunion group. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and cooking special meals for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorene Gaskamp Azbill; wife, Eloise “Lois” Marie Azbill and step-grandson, Braden Vaughan.
Morris is survived by his daughter, Dawn Azbill-Smith (Johnny Jowers) of Cedar Park; son, Eugene “Trey” Azbill (Tina) of San Antonio; step-son, Tim Novak (Neali) of Victoria; step-daughters, Treca Davis ( Troy) of Victoria and Tera LeBourgeois ( Louis) of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith (Chase Bargsley), Jordan Smith; step-grandchildren, Reagan Vaughan (Brandy), Connor Vaughan, Alexis Arteburn (Aaron), Elisa Novak, Carter Novak, Mimi LeBourgeois, Louis LeBourgeois IV, Mandelena Ramon and great-grandchildren, Tucker Vaughan and Eleanor Bargsley. Morris also leaves behind his 2 beloved dogs, Sasha and Nicholas.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 10:30-11:30 AM at First United Methodist Church with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 11:30.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion or First United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

