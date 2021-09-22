E.W. “Mike” Kandis
LA VERNIA — E.W.”Mike” Kandis, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in La Vernia, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on August 22, 1946, in Victoria, Texas to William James Kandis and Helen (Glaros) Kandis.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Margo (Richter) Kandis; children, Michele Gray (Alan), William “Willie” James Kandis (Catherine), Karisha Spencer (Joshua); grandchildren, Zachary and Kade Gray, and Kaitlyn and Kristie Kandis; siblings, John Kandis (Lynette), Cathe Kandis; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother James William “Jimmy” Kandis.
A visitation with family and friends will take place at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia from 5 pm - 8pm at Finch Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 23, 2021
10:00 am
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Fr. Stelios and Al Boos will officiate the services with interment immediately following at Concrete Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Warrior’s Weekend at www.warriorsweekend.org
The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.