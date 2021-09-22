E.W. "Mike" Kandis
E.W. “Mike” Kandis
LA VERNIA — E.W.”Mike” Kandis, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in La Vernia, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on August 22, 1946, in Victoria, Texas to William James Kandis and Helen (Glaros) Kandis.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Margo (Richter) Kandis; children, Michele Gray (Alan), William “Willie” James Kandis (Catherine), Karisha Spencer (Joshua); grandchildren, Zachary and Kade Gray, and Kaitlyn and Kristie Kandis; siblings, John Kandis (Lynette), Cathe Kandis; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother James William “Jimmy” Kandis.
A visitation with family and friends will take place at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia from 5 pm - 8pm at Finch Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Funeral Service
Thursday, September 23, 2021
10:00 am
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Fr. Stelios and Al Boos will officiate the services with interment immediately following at Concrete Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Warrior’s Weekend at www.warriorsweekend.org
The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

