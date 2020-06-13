EARL LUCIANO EMILIO BALADEZ BLOOMINGTON - Earl Luciano Emilio Baladez, 11, passed away on Sunday, June 7. He was born on March 1, 2005 to Michelle and Emilio Baladez Sr. He is survived by his parents Michelle Baladez (Douglass Vivis) and Emilio Baladez (Larissa Rayna); sisters Felicia, Caroline, Marisol, Genevie, Angelic, Thalia, Tabitha, Billy and Nevaeha Baladez; brothers Emilio, Jesus, Timothy, Aaron and Emilio Baladez Jr. and grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Jesus Baladez, Silvia Rodriguez and Joe David Montes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14 from 2 to 7p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held Monday, June 15 at Our Lady Of Sorrows at 9a.m. with interment immediately to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, TX. Services are under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. (361) 573-2777

